Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Games show, “Person, Place or Thing,” returns this fall

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:30:05-04

“Person, Place or Thing” Host, Melissa Peterman, joined Inside South Florida to share how the new game show rewards its television viewers. 

“This show is called ‘Person, Place or Thing.’ It's kind of a new spin on 20 questions. Our contestants can ask me yes or no questions, and I will give them some clues. They have to figure out who that person, place or thing is,” says Peterman. “You can play the game from your couch at home, and if our contestant wins the $5,000, you are going to win $500 just from watching at home.”

For more information, visit PersonPlaceorThingOnTV.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com