Games show, “Person, Place or Thing,” returns this fall

“Person, Place or Thing” Host, Melissa Peterman, joined Inside South Florida to share how the new game show rewards its television viewers.

“This show is called ‘Person, Place or Thing.’ It's kind of a new spin on 20 questions. Our contestants can ask me yes or no questions, and I will give them some clues. They have to figure out who that person, place or thing is,” says Peterman. “You can play the game from your couch at home, and if our contestant wins the $5,000, you are going to win $500 just from watching at home.”

For more information, visit PersonPlaceorThingOnTV.com