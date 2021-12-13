Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Gather the family and head to the theaters for Sing 2!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:43:49-05

Sing introduced audiences to a lovable ensemble of misfits who all have a love of singing and performing. Now, the cast is back for the sequel, and Miriam Tapia got to speak with Nick Kroll, who voices the lovable and hilarious dancing pig, Gunter!

Sing 2 follows koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch, he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Gunter, Meena, and Johnny are all back to help Buster accomplish his dream.

You can watch Sing 2 now in theaters!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors