Gather the family and head to the theaters for Sing 2!

Sing introduced audiences to a lovable ensemble of misfits who all have a love of singing and performing. Now, the cast is back for the sequel, and Miriam Tapia got to speak with Nick Kroll, who voices the lovable and hilarious dancing pig, Gunter!

Sing 2 follows koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch, he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Gunter, Meena, and Johnny are all back to help Buster accomplish his dream.

