Gear Up for Success: Must-Have Products for the New School Year

As we gear up for the back-to-school and back-to-work season, it's essential to have the right essentials that keep us feeling fresh, confident, and ready to take on new challenges. Lifestyle expert, Yesi de Avila joined Inside South Florida to share some top picks to help you get back into the groove with style and comfort.

Secret's Whole Body Deodorant

One of the most important items for your daily routine is a reliable deodorant, and Secret’s Whole Body Deodorant is designed with every woman in mind. It’s aluminum-free and provides 72 hours of clinically proven odor protection. Available in three different forms—spray, stick, and cream—and in three delightful scents, my personal favorite is the Peach and Vanilla Blossom. This collection is gynecologist and dermatologist tested, ensuring it’s free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates, and parabens. You can confidently apply it anywhere, including underarms, chest, thighs, and even toes, for 24/7 freshness. Find Secret's Whole Body Deodorant at Walmart or other retailers nationwide for $12.99.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Once summer ends, our skin can benefit from some extra TLC. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Derma Infusion Blur and Repair Cream is an ultra-hydrating cream that instantly blurs lines, fine pores, and deeply hydrates your skin. Despite its lightweight feel, it plumps the skin and enhances elasticity with encapsulated vitamin C. It’s perfect for those no-makeup days, especially for college students, providing a soft, blurred, satin-finish look. You can find this skincare gem for $68 at Sephora.

Bedtter Bedding

For students heading back to college, dorm life can sometimes disrupt a good night’s sleep. That’s where Bedtter comes in—a new eco-friendly bedding and mattress brand perfect for hot sleepers. Their innovative cooling technology, made with recycled materials from the ocean, keeps you cool and dry all night long. The Bedtter Dream Cooling Comforter is super soft, hypoallergenic, and helps inhibit the development of dust mites, ensuring comfortable, rejuvenating sleep. Available in twin, queen, and king sizes, and just in time for Labor Day, Bedtter is offering 45% off its cooling comforters with a discount code “LABORPCOM” from 8/26 to 9/3 at bedtter.com.

Apple’s Back-to-School Offers

Tech-savvy students and educators, rejoice! Apple’s back-to-school promotion is running through September 30, offering a gift card of up to $150 and 20% off Apple Care with the purchase of Mac and iPad devices. It’s a great time to upgrade to a new device that will support your academic endeavors. For more detailed information, visit apple.com.

Aviator Nation

Finally, top off your back-to-school prep with some new wardrobe pieces from Aviator Nation, a California-based brand inspired by the 1970s. Known for their handmade pieces, distressed sweatpants, and hoodies, Aviator Nation’s statement jackets, like the cropped denim with patches, are perfect for fall. This vintage-inspired style adds a cool, retro vibe to your wardrobe. Check out more great looks at aviatornation.com.

With these essentials, you'll be set for a successful and stylish academic year ahead!