Gear Up for Tailgating Season with Ovie Mughelli’s Expert Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery and Dogfish Head. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As football season kicks off, fans everywhere are preparing for tailgating and watch parties. Former NFL player and TV analyst Ovie Mughelli, known for his time as a fullback with the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, joined Inside South Florida to share his top tips for tailgating success.

Ovie Mughelli says the key to a great tailgate is making sure everyone is having fun. “If you want your tailgate to be the best, you’ve got to make sure your friends and family are enjoying themselves just as much as you are,” he advises.

Ovie’s number one must-have for any tailgate is a portable power source. He recommends the Jackery Portable Solar Generator, a top choice for tailgating, camping, and off-grid energy solutions. The Jackery 1000 v2 model is perfect for powering grills, coolers, large-screen TVs, and portable sound systems. Weighing around 23 pounds, it’s both compact and portable, with a long-lasting battery life that can provide up to 10 years of daily use. You can grab a deal on this essential gear through the end of September by visiting their website and using the code ‘HOSTOVIE’.

When it comes to drinks, Ovie recommends the Dogfish Head Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack. These ready-to-drink cocktails offer a hassle-free way to enjoy a variety of flavors at your tailgate. His top picks are the Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade and the Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule, both made with real fruit juices for a refreshing, flavorful experience. These beverages are perfect for adding a special touch to your tailgate or game-day watch party.

For a tailgate feast, Ovie suggests checking out Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, known for its food and fan-friendly atmosphere. Their **Ultimate Tailgate Bundle** offers customizable options, including cheeseburger sliders, wings with a variety of sauces, and chicken tenders—all starting under $50. Whether you’re eating in-store, taking food to go, or hosting a watch party at home, Walk-On’s has something to satisfy every fan’s cravings.

When asked about his favorites for the season, Ovie is confident in his picks. For college football, he’s backing the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been on a winning streak and show no signs of slowing down. As for the NFL, he’s rooting for his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, to take it all the way with their strong roster on both offense and defense.

For more details on everything Ovie shared and to get ready for your next tailgate party, visit tipsontv.com.