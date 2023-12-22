Watch Now
Gel Blasters are the Next Evolution of Fun

Posted at 6:10 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 18:10:05-05

Gel Blaster's Director of Brand Partnerships, Cami Croasdale, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how Gel Blaster's water-based, dissolvable gellets are designed to create memories through play. The aim is to encourage families to disconnect from screens and reconnect through engaging and enjoyable activities.

"So, starting off with a Surge, this is our very first blaster that was made," says Croasdale. "This blaster blasts over 100 feet. There are interchangeable barrels. Depending on who you're playing with, it'll change from 90 feet per second to 170 feet per second. We have a toggle switch on the back here that will change from fully automatic to single shot, and this hopper right here holds 800 gellets. The packs that they come in in the box hold 10,000, so this will give you about 10 full refills before you even have to buy another pack."

For more information, visit GelBlaster.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gel Blaster.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

