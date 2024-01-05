Gel Blaster's Exclusive Costco Nova Blasters Bring Unmatched Fun for the Whole Family

Gel Blaster's Director of Brand Partnerships, Cami Croasdale, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the innovative features of Gel Blaster's Costco exclusive Nova blasters. These cutting-edge toys are crafted to create memories through play, with the aim of encouraging families to disconnect from screens and reconnect through engaging and enjoyable activities.

“It's even better, hours of fun,” says Croasdale. “We have the same toggle switch on the back, so you have fully automatic and single-fire mode. We have the USBC charging cable, so no batteries necessary. And best of all, we have a Nova tip light right here for nighttime play.”

For more information, visit GelBlaster.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gel Blaster.