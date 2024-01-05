Watch Now
Gel Blaster's Exclusive Costco Nova Blasters Bring Unmatched Fun for the Whole Family

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 18:00:14-05

Gel Blaster's Director of Brand Partnerships, Cami Croasdale, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the innovative features of Gel Blaster's Costco exclusive Nova blasters. These cutting-edge toys are crafted to create memories through play, with the aim of encouraging families to disconnect from screens and reconnect through engaging and enjoyable activities.

“It's even better, hours of fun,” says Croasdale. “We have the same toggle switch on the back, so you have fully automatic and single-fire mode. We have the USBC charging cable, so no batteries necessary. And best of all, we have a Nova tip light right here for nighttime play.”

For more information, visit GelBlaster.com

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

