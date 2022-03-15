General Motors and Marcus-Goldman Sachs introduce new rewards card with great benefits

GM is introducing the new My GM Rewards card built to reward customers at almost every turn. John Lazzati, managing director of consumer cards at Marcus by Goldman Sacks, explains the benefits of the my GM rewards card.

”We want to reward customers at every turn, we’re doing that by giving them 7 points for every dollar that they spend at General Motors and 4 points for every dollar that they spend everywhere else.” says Lazzati. “You can use them towards a purchase of new or preowned vehicles at GM or services like On Star and many more redemption models. We always want to put the customer at the center of everything we do. We also want to disrupt the market by bringing cutting edge technology to our consumers.”

“We started with a simple application, that allows customers to customize the type of card they get with the program. You can decide on Chevy, GMC, Buick or Cadillac customized card,” according to Lazzati. “From a digital standpoint you will see it in the mobile app and the GM platform. You will receive the card in the mail, but you can start using it immediately on the mobile app.”

Customers can earn statement credits towards fuel or electric vehicle charging, receive access to Mastercard world elite benefits, and move up to the gold tier of the GMC loyalty program. The car seamlessly integrates with the GMC loyalty program to redeem points whenever and wherever you want.

“We did a fun event around the Daytona 500.We we’re able to hang out with Austin Dillion who is a big Chevy enthusiast, so he got the Chevy card,” Lazzati shared. “It was a great way for us to engage with our consumers and deliver even more value to our card members.”

For more info visit MYGMRewardsCard.com