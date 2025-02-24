Genetic Testing and Cancer Prevention: Why Knowledge is Power

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by 23andMe. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Genetic testing is revolutionizing the way people approach their health and cancer risk, and Inside South Florida welcomed 23andMe’s record executive Matthew Knowles and senior product scientist Ruth Tennen to discuss its life-changing impact.

Diagnosed with male breast cancer in 2019, Matthew’s genetic testing revealed he carries a BRCA2 variant, which increases the risk of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and melanoma cancers. “It’s given me a roadmap,” he shared. “I’d rather know that I’m running low on fuel than to suddenly run out of gas.” Armed with this knowledge, he has taken lifestyle and health precautions to reduce his risks.

Geneticist Ruth explained that everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which help repair DNA damage in our cells. However, 1 in 200 people carries a genetic mutation that prevents these genes from working properly, increasing cancer risk. The problem? Over 80% of people with a BRCA mutation don’t know they have it because they’ve never undergone genetic testing.

To help people better understand their cancer risks, 23andMe has expanded its genetic health insights, including:



Updated BRCA1 & BRCA2 Reports – More comprehensive testing to detect additional BRCA carriers.

– More comprehensive testing to detect additional BRCA carriers. New Cancer Risk Reports (Premium Members) – Personalized reports for breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer, based on polygenic risk scores (analyzing thousands of small genetic variants).

– Personalized reports for breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer, based on polygenic risk scores (analyzing thousands of small genetic variants). Total Health Membership – Advanced genetic testing for 33 genes linked to hereditary cancer risk.

Matthew has become a vocal advocate for genetic testing, urging others to “Do it now. Don’t put it off.” Knowing your risk can help you take preventive steps and detect cancer early—and in many cases, save lives.

For more information on genetic testing and health reports, visit23andMe.com.