Geneverse equipping homes to become energy independent

A power outage can spoil your day. Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can become energy independent at home.

“The Geneverse HomePower Pro Series is a solar powered generator. You can plug 99% of appliances into it for up to seven days,” says Emery. “It's a safe, reliable, sustainable and renewable energy source that you can bring inside. You can take it tailgating or camping.”

It’s a compact user-friendly generator with helpful features.

“It has a light that you will turn on in case of an emergency. It has an app too, and you can monitor the power usage,” says Emery. “You can also set a timer. There are so many options.”

For more information, visit Geneverse.com and BeTheBestHome.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geneverse.