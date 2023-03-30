“Genius Species,” art exhibit, on display at ARC in Opa Locka

Artist-Scholar and Event Curator, Dr. Anya Wallace, of Ten North Group’s art exhibition, “Genius Species,” joined Inside South Florida to share how the showing celebrates the

Black woman’s impactful contributions to humanity.

“The effects of the Black women’s planetary existence and what has come from Black women having stepped foot on this planet is genius,” says Wallace. “I want people to take away a good feeling from the space and not leave with the weight of the trauma of the Black experience, but rather the genius of a Black experience.”

For more information, visit TenNorthGroup.com/Genius-Species