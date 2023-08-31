Watch Now
Geometric spicy vegan salad recipe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 31, 2023
The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share an innovative and creative salad recipe.

“You want to get yourself some kind of mixing vessel. First, I'm going to add in some rice vinegar. Now, I'm going to add in some liquid aminos. You can also use soy sauce,” says Reyes. “Next, let's add in some sesame oil, maple syrup and red pepper flakes. Now, I want to add in some sesame seeds and minced garlic. Let's go in with our fresh elements. I have some green onion and ginger. Lastly, let's mix it together.”

