Gerard Butler's new movie will keep you on the edge of your seat

Gerard Butler is a slick-tongued assassin in his new film Copshop. We sat down with the action star where he shared why this role was will keep you guessing.

The film follows lethal assassin Bob Viddick, played by Butler, going after con artist Teddy Murretto, played by Frank Grillo.

Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from Viddick in jail, but he won't be safe there much longer. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

Butler has played quite an eclectic mix of characters, this one being no different. He says there are several layers to this assassin and audiences will get to see all of them as the story unfolds.

Alexis Louder plays the gun-toting femme fatale Officer Valerie Young, starring opposite Butler. The rising star was excited to step into this role of a woman who is respected, included, and powerful.

Head to theaters and strap in for an action-packed movie starting September 17.