Get a celebrity with the Queen of Smiles, Dr. Catrise Austin

When you see celebrities on TV and in movies, have you ever wondered what they do to get such a beautiful smile? Here to share some of those celebrity secrets is the dentist to the stars known as the queen of smiles -- Dr. Catrise Austin.

Dr. Austin has worked with celebrities like Cardi B, Wendy Williams, Anthony Anderson, and Common, and says the key to getting that dazzling smile is having clean and healthy teeth. You should have a strong daily dental routine that consists of flossing and brushing twice a day, as well as swishing with mouthwash twice a day. She recommends Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic, which also guarantees 24 hours of protection against germs that cause bad breath.

You should be proactive and ask your dentist what they can do to further strengthen your teeth and help you protect against cavities.

