Get a Christmas tree and give back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Finding the right Christmas tree for the holidays is part of the magic of the season and the Boys and Girls Clubs in Miami Dade is the perfect place to get one. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami Dade is the perfect place to get one as you can give back to the organization when you purchase your tree.

The foundation has continued their 50 plus year tradition in selling the trees as a way of spreading joy to families all over South Florida. And in return some of the proceeds from the trees help fund after school programs and so much more for BGC.

"What this means to us it's that it is the start of this holiday season, and bring joy to families and whatnot but at the same time helps the Boys and Girls Clubs. That is so it's exciting to be able to be here and do this yesterday. It means a lot for me to be able to do this every year for everybody and see all the smiling faces from young kids to to older ones as well. So it's a lot of fun," says Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of the Boys and Girls of Miami Dade.

If you want to give back but you've gotten your tree already, don't fret.

"So you can get your Christmas tree here you can get a wreath here, you can buy your poinsettias here and you can sponsor a child. Which is what the real fundraising is all about to really to help the kids at the clubs and the programs that we do from the educational programs to the sports that all the winter breaks and summer camps. Anytime School's out, we're open. So that's why we need help getting all these programs funded," says Rodriguez-Roig.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade have fundraised over $400,000 every year.

The lot is located at 2805 SW 32nd Ave. And it's open from 9 am to 9 pm.

If you want to donate and sponsor a child, you can go to bgcmia.org