Get a glimpse into the mind of a murderer in this new A&E documentary

BTK: Confessions of a Serial Killer premieres Saturday, January 8th, and Sunday, January 9th, 9 pm on A&E. This gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in Kansas’ El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, whose correspondence with Rader has spanned a decade and is still ongoing, shares the intimate details of Rader’s past and his gruesome murders while providing insight to arm criminologists and law enforcement on how to better identify and potentially deter extreme violent offenders in the future.

With exclusive phone conversations with Rader himself, eye-opening new archival, comprehensive interviews, and access to Rader’s drawings and coded diaries all paired with Dr.Ramsland’s expertise, viewers get to know the man behind the moniker, the truth behind the headlines, and a glimpse at the secrets Rader is still holding onto.

Dr. Katherine Ramsland teaches forensic psychology at DeSales University, where she is the Assistant Provost. She has appeared on more than 200 crime documentaries and magazines. She is the author of more than 1,500 articles and 68 books, including Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, The BTK Killer and currently pens the “Shadow-boxing” blog at Psychology Today and teaches seminars on extreme offenders to death investigators and homicide detectives. Dr. Ramsland helped to shape it into a narrative that would benefit criminology and law enforcement.