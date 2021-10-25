Get a head start on cuffing season with Chispa

October is the beginning of cuffing season, the time of year when people are looking to get close to a special someone for the long winter months and relationship expert and media personality Jorge Lozano is here to tell you you can find love this season via the app Chispa!

Cuffing season is during the coldest time of the year, but it's when hormones heat up for both men and women. This leaves many of us looking to cuff someone to cuddle up with during the rest of the season. On Chispa, the number one dating app for Latinos, you can get a headstart on finding the one for you.

Jorge says with Chispa you can find someone with similar roots and most likely a lot in common. Since we do have the holidays and a lot of family time during cuffing season, Jorge says to make sure you pair up with someone you wouldn't mind bringing around mom and dad. He also says to add a profile picture with a conversation starter and a witty bio to make sure you better your chances at getting a date.

You can download the Chispa app on both Apple and Android products!