Get a headstart with these great solutions for holiday gatherings

Posted at 12:38 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:38:09-04

Holiday gifting, gatherings, and new year celebrations are fast approaching, so our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern, has a few smart solutions.

Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon is the perfect addition to your holiday breakfasts or hour devours table. It's the only cooked salmon smoked within 24 hours of leaving the water. It is pre-sliced and ready-made for your next bagel, toast, or cheese spread.

Next up is Keto Queen Kreations Desserts, which you can find on Amazon. These low-carb mixes are delicious and easy to bake. You can find mixes for all kinds of cakes, cookies, and more.

Finally is the Gemma di Luna Italian Luxury Wines. Prosecco, Sparkling Moscato, and Pinot Grigio, feature bottles as lovely as the drinks inside. You can also win some money with them right now!

Shop all of this and more at luxelistreviews.com!

