Get a restful sleep while battling sleep apnea

Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:08:40-04

Sleep is essential to our overall immunity and well-being, so disruptive sleep can affect personal health, family life, and work. When you don’t get optimal sleep, it can hold you back from feeling energized, productive, and healthy.
Here to talk about sleep health is ResMed chief medical officer and sleep expert, Dr. Carlos Nunez.

Sleep, diet, and exercise are the three pillars of health, he says. Deep, restorative sleep every night is very important for your long-term health and well-being. A lack of sleep can lead to increased risks for cancer, dementia, and more. One of the biggest sleep issues is sleep apnea, affecting over 50 million American adults. The scarier part is roughly 80% of those suffering from this condition go undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in accidents that could be avoided.

The most common symptom is snoring. The specific type of snoring associated with sleep apnea blocks oxygen trying to get to the lungs, resulting in a lowered blood oxygen level. Your brain will wake you up to breathe correctly, but you may not remember it. This can interrupt your sleep 100 times a night, leaving you feeling tired and unrested in the morning.

So what's the fix? The gold standard is a CPAP machine, which stands for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure. The ResMed device is the most recent innovation. You can control it from your phone, and your doctor can also monitor your therapy and view your progress. The ease of access makes it so users are more likely to stick with the therapy.

If you want to learn more, you can head to https://sleepforbettertomorrow.com/

