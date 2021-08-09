Watch
Get a taste of summer in Italy at Brio Italian Grille

Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:07:47-04

If you weren't able to take a trip to Italy this summer and enjoy the delicious cuisine, Brio Italian Grille in Pembroke Pines can give you the same experience. Debuting a special Summer Menu, Brio has all your authentic Italian favorites and more.

The authentic Tuscan-inspired menu offers pasta, flatbreads, steaks, seafood, and more. Since summer is grilling season, the seasonal menu is focused on all your grilled favorites, including pork chops, a 7-ounce filet, and salmon. Everything is based around fresh ingredients, with delicious sides and seasonings.

You can see the whole menu at https://www.brioitalian.com/

