Get all kinds of holiday gifts from Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supplies

Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 13, 2021
Our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply is your one-stop shop for all your healthcare needs and so much more. Shoppers can find all types of unique gifts for everyone they know at any of the four locations.

Pharmacist and owner, Steve Pressman, says every location has unique gifts you won't find anywhere else. If you want to gift a practical gift that anyone will love, consider medical supply. A practical gift will get much more use than anything else, and it can also help improve the quality of life for your loved one.

Steve says Pill Box is a destination you have to visit. Head to their website at pillbox123.com to find the closest location to you!

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

