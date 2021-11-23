Get all the supplements you need from The Vitamin Shoppe

Watch
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 13:53:56-05

Finding the right supplements you need to stay healthy and happy can be easy when you visit The Vitamin Shoppe. Trends Expert, Justine Santaniello, is here with more about how you can keep yourself in shape over the holidays.

More and more people are turning to plant-based diets with the help of great supplements. The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide array of supplements to help you transition to this new diet, including Atlantic Naturals. The company has vegan supplements derived from ocean algae that are sustainably harvested.

Organifi can help energize you if you're into juicing, that are crafted with certified organic superfoods. Orgain is another great option for making sure you're getting enough protein in your diet and comes in great flavours. Vibrant Health provides entirely plant-based super-food supplements to keep you going throughout the day. Find all these and more at vitaminshoppe.com

