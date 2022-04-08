Get back to traveling with a cruise on the Silver Sea Silver Dawn cruise ship

Since the pandemic began travel has changed for all of us. With restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID, travel was not only more difficult, but also nerve-wracking. Now as we see COVID cases lowering, many travel industries are easing up on these restrictions and making travel easier. Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg joined the show to explain why now is the time to book the cruise you’ve been wanting to go on.

“The CDC has removed all the warnings and restrictions on cruises this month.” Says Peter. “People want to get their families together and travel as a group.”

One major change to ensure passenger safety on cruises is spending more time at each destination. By stopping at fewer ports with more time at each one, cruise lines can help curb the spread of COVID.

