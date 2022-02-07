Get back your freedom with the Independence Bed

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Pill Box Pharmacies and Medical Supply are always here for the community. We checked in at their Pembroke Pines location where they showed us why you need the Independence Bed in your life.

The Independence Bed can help those who have limited mobility, problems with circulation, and much more. Not only does it lift so the person can sit up, it turns into a chair to help them get out of bed. Caregivers can use the remote control or an app on their phone to ensure complete comfort.

To test it out in person, visit the Pill Box location at Pembroke Pines!