Get Crafty for Back to School with the Cricut Joy Xtra

As the new school year approaches, excitement builds for kids and parents alike with fresh opportunities for new teachers, new friends, and most importantly, new school supplies. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joined Inside South Florida to share DIY inspiration using the Cricut Joy Xtra, ensuring kids stand out in the classroom with personalized school supplies.

"New school supplies are one of the most exciting parts of a new school year,” Dorogi began. “Cricut makes it easy to personalize those school supplies to make them even more fun."

Dorogi introduced the Cricut Joy Xtra, a compact yet powerful crafting machine designed to fit into any space. "No craft room required," she noted. Despite its small size, the Cricut Joy Xtra is capable of creating a wide range of customized items, including full-color stickers, custom cards, T-shirts, tote bags, hats, water bottles, and more. "It can cut 50 different materials, write, apply foil, and draw," she added, highlighting the machine's versatility.

For those wondering where to find designs and fonts, Dorogi recommended the Cricut Design Space, a software app that serves as a comprehensive creative platform for design, community, and creation. "Cricut Design Space connects to every Cricut cutting machine and offers a vast array of designs for every occasion, well beyond the back-to-school season," she explained.

The best part? "Cricut Design Space is free to use," Dorogi emphasized. "There is no charge to download the app or to use it." The platform also offers free educational resources, including on-demand classes taught by Cricut pros, making it easier than ever to get started with crafting.

With the help of the Cricut Joy Xtra, kids can personalize their school supplies with their favorite quotes, names, and characters, turning the start of the new school year into a fun and creative adventure.

To learn about the Cricut Joy Xtra, or any of the other Cricut cutting machines, visit cricut.com.