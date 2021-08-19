Watch
Get creative with homework to help kids get through it

Whether your kids are in elementary or high school, getting them to do homework can be a challenge. Amy Baez, occupational therapist and founder of Playapy, has creative ways to help your child through homework, and maybe even have them a little excited to do it.

Using fun voices and stuffed animals to teach new things or offer homework help can add some fun and help engage your child in learning. Doing homework in different places can help them feel more comfortable, especially if it's outside and they can move their bodies to give their brain a little jumpstart.

Learn what your child likes and incorporate those things into their homework routine. If they like funny shows, maybe find some jokes that go along with the lesson they're learning. Homework doesn't have to be boring, make it fun and it'll a great school year.

