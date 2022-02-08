Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Get fast and reliable internet with Verizon 5G Home Internet

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 15:06:27-05

Reliable and fast home internet are more critical than ever. So how do you make sure you have the right home tech without breaking the bank? Verizon spoke with us about its new affordable 5G Home Internet option for South Florida.

Rather than waiting all day for a cable installer to go to your home, Verizon makes it easy by sending you the router that just needs to be plugged in to get all your devices on the super-fast network.

The 5G Home Internet is extremely reliable and serves customers all over the country. Whether you're gaming, working, or streaming, you'll have quick internet all over your home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors