Get Fit and Make Friends with Pretty Girls Who Walk: A South Florida Fitness Community

It's officially hot girl summer, and what better way to take care of ourselves mentally and physically than by getting active? If you're looking to combine fitness with community, look no further than Pretty Girls Who Walk, a South Florida organization dedicated to bringing women together through walking. Joining us today to share more about this fantastic initiative are Jenna Rappaport and Runsi Patro, the dynamic duo behind Pretty Girls Who Walk.

Jenna explains, "Pretty Girls Who Walk is a walking group- obviously just girls. We are located in Fort Lauderdale and every one to two weeks we meet up and we walk, get our steps in, go to local establishments, and meet like-minded individual women... It's an amazing group."

Runsi shares the story of their friendship and the birth of the group. "I moved here two years ago and… was looking for a community to meet other women. And Jenna at the same time was like, ‘I need to start going outside and meeting girls’. I found out about Miami Hot Girl Walks at the time… and we both coincidentally decided to reach out to the host.” That host decided to connect the two ladies. What started with five to ten girls became nearly 70 participants.

For both Jenna and Runsi, the most rewarding part of these walks is seeing the connections being made. "My favorite part… is when girls come up to me and say, 'Thank you so much for this community that you guys are building... I've met some of my best friends here.'” Jenna says that seeing familiar faces come back with their new friends is the best feeling ever.

The next walk is scheduled for Sunday, the 9th, and it's set to be a fantastic event. Participants will meet at The Federal, a new establishment with lots of pickleball courts and a sports bar, at 10:30 AM. From there, the walk will begin at 10:45 to around 11:30 AM, covering one to two miles, and then return for complimentary mocktails or cocktails. “They get to just spend their time enjoying the connections that they've built," Runsi details.

If you want to join the fun and make new friends while staying fit, head to their Instagram page, @prettygirlswhowalk, where they post their monthly calendar and walk details.