Get Fit at Home or the Gym? Expert Heather Frey Shares Workout Tips to Level Up Your Routine

Fitness expert Heather Frey from SmashFit joined Inside South Florida to discuss the ongoing debate: home workouts versus the gym. Heather explained that while the gym offers extensive equipment for serious muscle building, home workouts can be just as effective with the right tools. Her secret weapon? A versatile bench, ideal for enhancing common exercises.

Heather demonstrated how a bench can increase resistance with moves like leg lifts for targeting those stubborn lower abs, and chest presses that engage the chest and shoulder muscles. For those looking to sculpt biceps, the bench’s incline adds extra resistance, perfect for intensified curls.

Heather emphasizes not skipping chest exercises, as these muscles are crucial for functional strength and toning. For more fitness tips and workout inspiration, check out Heather's Instagram at @heathersmashfit or visit her website atsmashfit.com.