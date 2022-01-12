Watch
Get fit at home with Lagree Fitness

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:13:37-05

The new year of course brings renewed fitness goals but if the thought of returning to a gym still has a you worried, Sebastien Lagree, CEO and founder of Lagree Fitness shared some ways to knock out those work outs from anywhere.

The workouts are high-intensity and low-impact on joints. Lagree is 48 years old now and understands the need of a low-impact workout that provides real results. Since 1998 he's been evolving the workouts to make sure they're always efficient and using the newest technology and strategies.

Lagree says if you want to workout at home start with the basics like push-ups, lunges, and squats. Planks are also very important for your posture and a simple way to strengthen your core.

Get more fitness tips from Lagree at LagreeFitness.com

