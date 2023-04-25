Get in touch with your inner poet with “O, MIAMI”

P. Scott Cunningham, Founder and Executive Director of “O, Miami,” joined Inside South Florida to share how Miami is celebrating National Poetry Month.
“The mission is in the name. It's Miami, which is our beloved, and “O” is the poetic address of the beloved. Everything we do is about celebrating Miami and the people who live there,” says Cunningham. “It's a chance for people to express their emotions. It's a way for us to get past the normal kinds of communication that we have and get to the heart of things. What we try to do is give people a platform to express who they are.”
For more information, visit OMiami.org