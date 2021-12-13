Get into the spirit with these festive cocktails

Our favorite mixologist and entertaining expert, Paul Zahn stopped to school us on the best holiday drinks to serve this season and he didn’t disappoint!

First up, Paul introduced the all-natural Barenjager Honey liqueur and the Barenjager Honey and Bourbon. This drink is 70-proof and perfect for any subtly sweet cocktail you plan to mix up.

If you like vodka, try out Koskenkorva. This is made by farmers in Finland with premium ingredients, who have the main goal of going green and recycling and reusing as much as they can to keep the planet safe and healthy.

An apple liqueur is perfect for the holiday season. The Schonauer Apple Liqueur is one of Germany's finest. There are no artificial flavors, so it has a great natural sweetness.

Mozart Liqueur has amazing flavors, including chocolate, dark chocolate, pumpkin, coffee, and white chocolate vanilla creme. These are great to add to spiked hot cocoa or even bake it into your favorite holiday treat!

All of this and more are available at Total Wine!