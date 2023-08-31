Get paid to go to college with the Scholarship Plug

Watch Now
The Scholarship Plug’s Founder, Shedly Casseus Parnther, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to earn funding before going to college.

“When you strategize and you plan, you're able to position yourself to get paid. It's not enough for you to earn scholarships to pay for college,” says Parnther. “I need you to have a choice whether you have to work while in college or not. If you have enough, you technically are getting paid to be there. That's the position we want you to be in.”

