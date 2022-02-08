Watch
Get professional help packing and unpacking when you move

Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:35:22-05

What’s worse - packing up your home or unpacking it all and figuring out where to put everything? If they seem equally as stressful for you then you should call Good Greek Moving and Storage. Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis talked about how the pros can help you make this process easy.

Having the professionals help will save you time and money. Good Greek offers free consultations to let clients know how much the job will cost and how long it will take. The company packs everything to make sure it makes it to the next location safely and organizes everything so unpacking is easy.

Learn more at GoodGreek.com

