Get pumped for Space Jame: A New Legacy with some trampoline basketball

Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:32:25-04

NBA champion LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside the Tune Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The film takes us on a manic mash-up of two worlds. Lebron and his son Dom are trapped in digital space and LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the whole Looney Toons gang in a basketball game versus the Goon Squad.

In honor of the film’s release, Miriam Tapia spent some time at Space Bound Trampoline Park at Xtreme Action Park to channel her inner Lebron. Check it out in the clip above.

Watch James and the Tune Squad play some actual ball when Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th!

