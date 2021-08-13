Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Get ready for back to school with Juicy Juice

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 13:53:33-04

It’s finally here – the day parents and kids have been yearning for: a fresh start to a new school year, with in-person learning and school activities. Joining us now to discuss some back-to-school tips that can help, is the host of Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, child psychologist, and mom, Amber Kemp-Gerstle.

Packing up lunch for your child is a great and easy way to calm some of their first-day jitters, she says. Having a lunch made by you will give them a sense of comfort and something familiar in a place where everything is new. Pack their favorite snacks, and put in a cute little note. You can get a free set of 4 notecards designed by Amber at JuicyJuice.com/yay

If you're trying to reconnect with other parents, create a group chat so you can all stay up to date on what's going on inside and outside of class. This is a great way to get reminders, homework help, or even set up playdates.

Juicy Juice just launched their 100% Yay Sweepstakes! Every day until September 22, you can enter for your chance to win a $100 gift card that you can use anywhere. Head to JuicyJuice.com/yay for your chance to win!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors