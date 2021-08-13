Get ready for back to school with Juicy Juice

It’s finally here – the day parents and kids have been yearning for: a fresh start to a new school year, with in-person learning and school activities. Joining us now to discuss some back-to-school tips that can help, is the host of Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, child psychologist, and mom, Amber Kemp-Gerstle.

Packing up lunch for your child is a great and easy way to calm some of their first-day jitters, she says. Having a lunch made by you will give them a sense of comfort and something familiar in a place where everything is new. Pack their favorite snacks, and put in a cute little note.

If you're trying to reconnect with other parents, create a group chat so you can all stay up to date on what's going on inside and outside of class. This is a great way to get reminders, homework help, or even set up playdates.

