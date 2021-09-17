Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Get ready for Fall with these awesome items

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:48 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:48:40-04

Fall is nearly here and it's the perfect time to cozy up with a hot beverage and a sweet treat. Here with some helpful ideas is our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern.

Have a perfect hot drink in minutes with the Artisan Electric Gooseneck Kettle. Use it for tea, coffee, or matcha to make a perfect cup of your favorite drink every time. Offered in multiple colors, it's sure to fit in perfectly with the rest of your kitchen.

What goes better with a nice cup of tea than some honey? The delicious Tahi Manuka Honey from New Zealand is a great treat for the kids. This tasty, creamy blend has no chemicals, so you know exactly what your family is eating.

You can find both these products and more at https://luxelistreviews.com/. You can also follow them on social media at @LuxeListReports

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors