Get Ready for Halloween with Quick Decor and Trendy Costumes from Party City

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Party City. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With Halloween around the corner, VP of Marketing Melissa Dinapoli from Party City shared her top tips for easy indoor decorations and trending costumes on Inside South Florida. For those looking to quickly transform their homes, Melissa recommended spooky skeletons, fog machines, and a pop-up coffin that takes just seconds to set up. These decorations, combined with fun balloons, are perfect for setting a festive scene in minutes.

This year’s Halloween costume trends include "western glam" for adults, featuring sparkly cowgirl outfits and apocalyptic cowboy costumes, while kids can enjoy classic costumes like firemen, witches, and cowboys, as well as licensed costumes inspired by popular movies. Melissa suggested that DIY costumes can also be easily created from items in your closet, like jeans and a flannel shirt or a black dress paired with accessories like hats, wigs, or animal ears.

For families looking to get more use out of their costumes, Melissa advised reusing and repurposing them throughout the year for dress-up, school spirit days, or themed parties. Simple updates with new accessories can give old costumes a fresh look for next Halloween.

To explore Party City’s full range of Halloween offerings, including their 31 days of deals, visit partycity.com or shop in-store for added convenience.