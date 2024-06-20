Get Ready for Summer with Beauty Expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Better Late Than Never. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we kick off the official start of summer, it's time to prepare your skin for fun in the sun. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye joined Inside South Florida with essential products to ensure your skin is summer-ready.

Endermologie

Cheryl introduces Endermologie, a revolutionary smoothing and sculpting technology from France by the LPG Group. This in-office treatment uses mechanical stimulation to activate dormant cells. For the face, it provides plumpness, brightness, and reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. For the body, it targets localized stubborn fat deposits and smooths out cellulite. With immediate results, zero downtime, and no discomfort, Endermologie is a summer must-have. For more information, visit endermologie.com.

Lanolips Strawberry Lip Rituals

To keep your lips from being dry, Cheryl recommends the Strawberry Lip Ritual Duo from Lana Lips. This duo includes a lip scrub with lanolin, natural fruit extracts, and sugar to gently exfoliate and dissolve flakes. Follow up with the Strawberry 101 Ointment, which contains strawberry fruit extracts and Vitamin E for a soothing, deliciously scented balm. These cute mini sizes are perfect for your purse or travel bag and are available exclusively at Target in their beauty section.

Lottie London Stay Matte Spray

Maintaining glowing yet non-oily skin in the summer humidity can be challenging. Cheryl highlights Lottie London's Stay Matte AF Setting Spray, an ultra-fine mist that keeps skin from becoming shiny or oily. This vegan, affordable brand offers a formula free of alcohol but enriched with niacinamide, witch hazel, and green tea to nourish your skin while controlling oil. You can find this product at walmart.com.

For more tips and information on these summer beauty essentials, follow Cheryl Kramer Kaye on Instagram at @ckramerkaye.