Get ready for the holidays with these great products

Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:14:51-05

Lifestyle expert, Jamie O'Donnell, is here with some early holiday gift ideas and entertaining must-haves this season.

First up, we have the Nanit pro complete monitoring system. This is a perfect gift for soon-to-be or new parents. It's the only baby monitoring system that connects parents with their baby's health in real-time by tracking sleep, breathing, motion, and growth. It also connects straight to your phone! There will be a great Black Friday sale, so keep an eye out.

Snow’s LED Electric Toothbrush will make your teeth pearly white for all those holiday pictures. It features sonic technology along with a blue light to quickly and easily whiten your teeth. You can snag one of these for under $50!

Have a healthy appetizer or main course at your next holiday gathering with Bluehouse salmon. It's a simple dish that tastes delicious, is sustainably raised right here in Florida, and is rich in Omega 3's. Treat yourself or your guests to this awesome meal.

Enjoy a simple cocktail with Owl’s Brew Spiced Chai & Cranberry Boozy Tea. This limited edition tea is made with fresh, organic fruits and has cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and other spices to give you the best holiday flavors. It's vegan, gluten-free, and only 100 calories!

If you want to get your holiday to-do list done without any fatigue, try Gummishot Energy Gummies. Available in great flavors, they provide long-lasting energy without the jitters or a crash. You'll get enough caffeine that's equivalent to a cup of coffee!

