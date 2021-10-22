Get Ready For Your Next Pajama-Jam With: Lands' End

Now that fall is here and the holidays are just around the corner, Sleepwear Fashion's style expert and TV lifestyle host, Nicolette Bryski, stopped by Inside South Florida to reveal comfortable new styles to celebrate better sleep. As we all love a comfortable pair of pajamas, Nicolette knew it'd be time to get your pajama-jams on with this year's sleepwear fashion trends. She's teamed up with Lands' End to provide us with her top recommended pajama hits.

"Lands' End has something to make sure that every member of the family is comfortable when it matters most. Of course that's bed time" explained Nicolette Bryski.

Whether you love flannel or satin, studies show that comfortable sleepwear can promote better sleep!

