Get ready to cruise the seas on Disney's newest ship, The Disney Wish

Whether you love Star Wars, Pixar, or the Disney classics, there's something for everyone to enjoy on the company's newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

Disney Imagineer, Sachi Handke, says this ship is like no other. The Wish has Disney's first-ever attraction-at-sea, the Aqua Mouse. On the water ride, families are transported into an old school Mikey and Minnie short, and get to tag along for the fun hijinks around the ship.

There are also special amenities for adults only, including a spa and a quiet infinity pool. If you're an adult who's a kid at heart, you can head to the Star Wars Infinity Lounge, which will take you through hyperspace to some classic Star Wars spots such as Tatooine.

The theme of this ship is "Enchantment," and that's exactly how you'll feel when you step into the grand hall. While it looks like you might be inside Cinderella's castle, there's still tons of hidden fun, including a slide that takes the little ones straight to their own kid's club.

You can start booking on May 27 here, and the Wish takes her maiden voyage June 9, 2022.