Get Ready to Glow: Macy’s Aventura Hosts a Beauty Extravaganza This Saturday!

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

'Tis the season to shop, and Macy's at Aventura Mall is making it easier than ever to find the styles and beauty products you love. Lifestyle expert Jon Salas joined Inside South Florida to discuss the Macy’s Friends and Family Beauty Scene event this Saturday, November 2. This exciting beauty celebration will include exclusive master classes from top brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Lancôme, and Tom Ford, along with special discounts: 30% off storewide and 15% off in the beauty department!

In addition to expert beauty tips, trending fall colors, and skincare demonstrations, shoppers can enjoy an array of fragrances like Ralph Lauren Polo Blue and Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Blush. Get ready to experience the ultimate holiday shopping event with music, prizes, and more at Macy’s—your one-stop holiday beauty destination.

Find all the details on Jon Salas’ Instagram at @hellojonsalas or his website at hellojonsalas.com, and be sure to head to Macy’s this weekend for an unforgettable shopping experience!

