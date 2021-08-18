Get ready to head back to school with the Early Learning Coalition of Broward

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding school this year, but the Early Learning Coalition of Broward has some tips to make it easier for the whole family.

Allison Metsch, senior director of education and quality at the ELC, says giving your kids the words they need to describe their feelings is super important. With these tools, they can let you know how they're feeling on the first day of school, whether it's excited, nervous, or just good. Reading books about emotions and feelings is a great way for kids to learn how to express themselves.

Having a morning routine helps little ones get the hang of going back to school. Picking out their clothes the night before will be one less thing for both of you to worry about in the morning, and it can be a good chance to talk about what they're looking for or what they're a little nervous about. A routine will help them get used to going to school every morning.

Above all, Allison says you should make sure your little one knows to give themselves a pat on the back and relax after a tough day. Everyone has rough days, kids are no exception, make sure you and your little ones take it one day at a time.