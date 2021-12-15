Watch
Get ready to rock at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

It’s finally here! One of music’s most sought-after events, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball! This year it's welcoming music lovers back in person and you can catch it tonight right here on WSFL-TV! but before you do that we are going to check in with the man who is going to be in the middle of all the action, from the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, radio legend Elvis Duran.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour is making its way across the country and of course, it’s saved the best city for last, lighting up the FLA Live Arena stage this weekend! You can also watch it right here on WSLF-TV!

