Get ready to sing and dance with the "In the Heights" movie

Some are calling "In the Heights" the movie of the summer. The Tony award-winning Broadway show by Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally coming to the big screen. And recently, our very own Miriam Tapia got a chance to watch the movie and sit down with some of its stars, which include a cast member from the original Broadway show.

The movie focuses on a tight-knit community in Washington Heights. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega, who hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life.

Olga Merediz has been part of In the Heights since its original Broadway run, and now she's back to play Abuela Claudia.

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she says. "To have had this whole journey with this piece and this character, I've learned so much from this Abuela Claudia."

You can see Olga and the rest of the cast in theaters and on HBO Max tomorrow, June 11.