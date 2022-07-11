Get rid of full cheeks with the Buccal Fat Removal cosmetic procedure

Buccal Fat Removal is a trending cosmetic procedure that can enhance the definition and structure of the face. Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest news about this facial contouring procedure.

“Buccal Fat Removal is a cosmetic plastic surgery procedure that removes the chubby cheeks or the fullness of the face to make your face thinner,” says Dr. Mesa.

When considering a cosmetic procedure patients should do their research.

“You need to make sure that the surgeon is a board-certified plastic surgeon. This way you are guaranteed that the surgeon has the minimal requirements to give you the best outcome with minimal risk of complications,” says Dr. Mesa. “Secondly, you need to make sure that surgeon specializes in that procedure.”

Patients will be back to their normal schedules in no time with the surgery’s short recovery period.

“Nowadays everybody's busy when they undergo surgery. With general anesthesia or IV sedation, you need to have somebody pick you up from the facility and take you back home,” says Dr. Mesa. “The procedure is done under local anesthesia. You come to get the surgery done and leave by yourself.”

For more information, visit DrMesa.com or @doctor.mesa2

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PR MEDIA.