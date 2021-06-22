Get sculpted for the summer with Heather Frey: what NOT to do

Getting back into fitness has been a challenge in itself, and making sure you're maximizing you workout is the goal. But what if you're making mistakes that you aren't aware of? Fitness strategist and founder of SmashFit, Heather Frey, joined us to get you scultpted this summer.

Mistakes in the gym can be the reason why you're not reaching your fitness goals, but can also cause injury. To "protect the innocent," Heather reenacts a few common mistakes on vital workouts so that you can see what NOT to do.

"When weights are way too light, you'll probably end up swinging them, and that's exactly what we don't want to do," explained Frey.

Pick a weight that is heavy enough to make you struggle to get through your tenth rep (short for repetitions, to help you keep track of your strength workout). The second you start swinging, you're using all of the wrong muscles.

"Focus on both the contraction, and letting it [the weight] down," stated Frey.

Some of the most common mistakes seen in the gym are bar bell shoulder presses and hoisting weights up, rather than slowly moving the weight. It's very important to research your upcoming workouts to safely and effectively advance in your journey.

For more information, visit SmashFit.com.