Get some advice from your "Career Bestie"

Since the start of the pandemic, the way people work has changed drastically. Whether employers are ready to welcome back everyone in full force or on a hybrid schedule - things are going to be different. Here to discuss what changes to expect is Career Bestie Jennifer Brick.

Employees have been able to set boundaries while working from home. It's as easy as closing slack, shutting off your laptop, or putting your phone on do not disturb. Many people are worried about keeping these in place as they return in person, and hoping the return to work isn't necessarily back to normal, but better than normal.

Expectations have changed for employers and employees. Things like more casual work attire and cutting back and getting down to business without unnecessary performative behaviors are helping people get ready to get back to work.

One tip Brick has to put people at ease is to decide what you want your workday to look like and do the best you can to stick to that plan. Having empathy for those around you who are figuring out all the same things as you will help make the transition easier on everyone.

