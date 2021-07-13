Get started with a career as an occupational therapy assistant

What does an occupational therapy assistant do? Admissions representative of Praxis Institute, Josephine Guzman, explains what the role entails and how you can get started on a new career.

In this role, you'll work alongside an occupational therapist to help patients achieve the highest level of independence for daily activities, says Guzman. The program is an associate's degree program that lasts 20 months. Praxis works with several types of pre-paid college plans and financial aid to make sure anyone can achieve their goals.

Students will get training and practice to ensure they pass all board certification, which is taught by a team of instructors. Once you're licensed, Praxis will also help you get placed in a facility that suits you.

To get started, you can call 305-514-0563 to head to www.praxis.edu.