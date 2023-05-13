Get the inside scoop on these must-see summer movies

Inside South Florida kicked off the official summer movie season with People's Jeremy Parsons, who shared everything you should have been watching this summer.

The highly anticipated movie "Barbie" is set to release at the end of July. It’s becoming the summer's trendiest film.

“Barbie is trying her hand in the human world to see if she can make it and when she goes back to Barbie land, we don't know what's going to happen. Will she find true love?” says Parsons.

For the 10th time, “Fast and Furious” is racing into theaters.

“It's the beginning of the end,” says Parson. “This time we have Dominic Toretto takes on a new villain played by Jason Momoa.”

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is swimming its way into theaters.

“This is such a big moment for Hallie," says Parsons. "She is shining, she's a star, and this is going to be a role that she will always be remembered for.”

For more information, visit @thejeremyparsons